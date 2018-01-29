

CTV Regina





The University of Regina is preparing to host the 2018 Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences this spring.

It will be the largest conference ever held in Regina, bringing 7,000 from all around the globe.

“The congress is an incredible opportunity to showcase our growing and vibrant city to people from all over the country. The biggest convention in the city’s history, it also represents an estimated $8 million in economic activity coming to Regina,” said Mayor Michael Fougere at Monday’s kickoff event.

The theme of this year’s congress is gathering diversities. The event will see the city play host to researchers, policy makers and graduate students. Additionally, 68 scholarly associations will be holding their annual conferences during the conference.

“Along with the community connections programming, the university has created cultural connections programming for congress, building on the theme gathering diversities, which will showcases our strengths in the arts, technology, music, theatre, film and visual arts,” said Vianne Timmons, U of R president and vice-chancellor.

The congress will run May 26 to June 1.