REGINA -- A boy, 14, from Foam Lake pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a weapon related to coffee throwing incidents that caught attention on social media in July 2019.

The incident in question was shared in a Facebook video that appeared to show the suspect throwing coffee in the face of an unsuspecting victim. The incident took place near the Walmart on Prince of Wales Drive.

The crown prosecutor described the incident as "unprovoked and degrading."

The youth questioned the court about what will be done regarding the death threats that he and his family have received since the incident.

He was told by the court to report those threats to police.

The youth was given a condition discharge, eight month probation and 20 hours of community service. He is also required to write an apology letter to the two victims.