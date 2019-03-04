

CTV Regina





Water is now pumping from the fire-damaged water treatment plant on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, but residents still need to bring in bottled water to drink.

According to residents, the water pumping from the plant isn’t treated, but can be used for toilets and laundry.

A fire destroyed the plant last Monday. Since then, donations of bottled water have poured in to the community.

Councillors expect it will be at least two years before the plant is rebuilt.