Updated Headline: Man charged after police involved shooting

A 23-year-old Swift Current man is facing 11 charges after a police involved shooting incident.

RCMP was called to the 500 block on Robert Street East in Swift Current, just after 5:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of an assault with a weapon.

Officers were called to the 500 block on Robert Street East in Swift Current, just after 5:40 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

According to RCMP, the police response involved the discharge of a firearm and a 23-year-old man received non-life threatening injuries. The man was taken to the hospital.

The man is facing a combined 11 charges including assault with a weapon, assault a police officer and uttering threats.

The 23-year-old will appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on Monday.

Saskatchewan RCMP has requested the Saskatoon Police Service conduct the independent, external investigation into the incident.