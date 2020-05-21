REGINA -- The province is warning that improvement work on several Saskatchewan highways could cause travel delays.

Delays can be expected along Highway 39 between North Portal and Rouleau, as crews qwill be working on more than 200 kilometres of highway this summer. Alternate routes are recommended on Highways 33, 35 and 47.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is starting work on a number of passing lane projects which will improve traffic flow while providing more opportunities to pass safely,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said. “We ask drivers to be patient in work zones or consider alternate routes during road construction season.”

Work on Highway 39 includes five sets of passing lanes and 35 kilomtres of paving between Hitchcock and Weyburn.

Four sets of passing lanes and around 25 kilometres of paving is scheduled on Highway 39 between McTaggart and Milestone.

Work has begun on 32 kilometres of paving between Corinne to Rouleau.

“Work is underway on the $18.8 million first phase of a multi-year project on Highway 5, which includes about 10 km of widening and sight-line improvements through the hills and valleys east of the old Highway 27 to Blucher Road,” a news release from the province said.

Drivers can expect 30 minutes of delays. Highways 41, 27, 16 and 2 can be used as detours.