The Regina Food Bank and Mosaic Company are celebrating the first school year of their Urban Agriculture Outreach Program.

The program began in September 2017 with 15 locations across the city – including three community organizations and 12 schools.

Each location received a kit including a garden tower, lights, red wiggler worms for composting and accessories to grow their own garden. The program is designed to empower people to grow their own food and learn where it comes from.

“We often think that sometimes we go into the grocery store – where does your food come from and if you think of gardening it’s maybe become something your parents did before,” said Steve Compton, Regina Food Bank CEO. “There is that piece of taking control of what you eat and where it comes from and also the understanding of that.”

The food bank is hoping to expand its program from 15 to 25 locations in the upcoming year.