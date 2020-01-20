Urban Planet to move into old Cornwall Centre Sears location
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 6:45PM CST Last Updated Monday, January 20, 2020 6:51PM CST
REGINA -- Urban Planet is set to become the next new store at the Cornwall Centre.
The retailer has leased most of the second floor of the old Sears building, and will be closing its current location at Albert Street and Fourth Avenue.
The new location will be 15 times bigger.
Ardene which already has a location at the Cornwall Centre, will be expanding into the main floor of the old Sears building.
