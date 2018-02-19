Skate Regina is voicing its concerns after city hall confirmed the Doug Wickenheiser Arena in northwest Regina will undergo significant repairs beginning in the spring.

The city will be replacing the original ice slab, which is the concrete surface the ice is formed on. The slab has experienced shifting and movement, leading to some structural deterioration.

"This isn't as a result of a single incident or a single dry year. This is just over time, components of facilities deteriorate or they wear out," said Jill Hargrove, director of facility and management services with the City of Regina.

The nearly 30-year-old facility will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as a result.

"Changing locations isn't necessarily a huge thing, a lot of family's do like skating at the Co-operators Centre. But our big concern is really just where we're going to get the ice and how much we can get,” Skate Regina coach and CanSkate co-ordinator Nicole Gee said.

The annual shutdown will start on April 1, 2018, with construction planned to begin soon after. Summer programming in the facility will be moved to other arenas. With a lot of demand for ice time in the city, Skate Regina is hoping the repairs are done in time for the winter.

"We haven't had anything confirmed by the city at all, so right now it's just a waiting game to see what's going to happen,” Gee said.

Even with a lack of a timeline, the city says local sports groups should not be concerned.

"The city has eight indoor arenas, as well as the Co-operators Centre, and that will be managed through central scheduling. This is really about investing in our infrastructure to make sure that the asset is available for now and well into the future,” Hargrove said.

What the cost is and how long the repairs will take is unknown. That lack of a timeline doesn't help with planning for Skate Regina, which uses the arena as its main facility, five days a week, in the winter.

"We do struggle right now just trying to get all of our skaters to have enough ice time for what they need," Gee said.

The city says there are no concerns with the rest of the facilities structure. It expects the repairs will help the Doug Wickenheiser Arena to continue operating for another 25 to 30 years.