Vandalized rainbow sidewalk in Indian Head sees investigation by RCMP

Derogatory graffiti on a rainbow sidewalk outside Indian Head is warranting an investigation by RCMP.

Police believe the vandalism to the pride-themed sidewalk occurred over the weekend between Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.

"Over the weekend, Indian Head High School’s Pride sidewalk was once again the target of vandalism," a statement from Prairie Valley School Division read.

"We are working closely with our RCMP partners as they investigate. We thank them for their assistance and diligence in dealing with this matter."

RCMP helped school staff clean up the spray painted messages left behind, according to a statement from police.

Among the “derogatory, vulgar images and words” was a phallic image and the statement “Try that in a small town.”

RCMP assisted in repainting the pride sidewalk after the graffiti incident over the weekend. (Courtesy: Prairie Valley School Division)

“Officers continue to investigate the incident and gather information required to help identify the individual(s) responsible,” the RCMP statement read.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Indian Head RCMP or Crime Stoppers.