Vehicle caught travelling 60km/h over the speed limit: Weyburn police

Weyburn police officers caught a driver exceeding the speed limit by more than 60 km/h last week.

Police were conducting traffic enforcement within the city of Weyburn on Nov. 3 when officers witnessed a vehicle driving at a “high rate of speed,” according to the Weyburn Police Service’s weekly report.

Officers discovered the vehicle was travelling 104km/h in a 40km/h zone and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was charged under the Traffic Safety Act and the vehicle involved in the incident was impounded for seven days.