According to Regina Police Service, 85 vehicles have been stolen in Regina through the first two weeks of July.

23 of those stolen cars were Honda and Acura Models. Data from the past three years suggest that Honda and Acura Models from 1990 to 2005 are consistently the most stolen vehicles in Regina.

Outside of Regina the most commonly stolen vehicles are trucks.

“It just happens to be where the opportunity it, and where the person looking for the opportunity is,” said Les Parker the media development officer for the Regina Police Service.

SGI says that over the past five years have increased 46 per cent in the province.

“Take your keys with you, even if you think, ‘okay I’m going to hid them in the vehicle.’ A savy car thief is going to be able to find that,” said Kelley Brinkworth, the manager of auto fund communication with SGI.

SGI is reminding drivers to lock their vehicles, remove valuables, take your keys with you and do not leave it running unattended.

“The best and most effective way of preventing people from accessing your vehicle in that way, is a steering wheel immobilization device,” said Parker.

Based on a report by Colton Wiens