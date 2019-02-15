

CTV Regina





A report by Deputy Minister to the Premier Cam Swan has found vendor-sponsored travel by public sector employees met learning and development and procurement requirements.

Premier Scott Moe ordered the report after concerns were brought forward about public employees using vendor-sponsored travel for personal benefits.

Swan’s report looked at ministries, agencies and Crown corporations and found there was no reported vendor-sponsored travel that didn’t meet requirements.

Three recommendations were made in the report, including expanding the Conflict of Interest policy to clarify vendor relationships, having all government employees take Conflict of Interest training, and updating travel approval forms to include if the travel is vendor-sponsored.

“Although the Government of Saskatchewan’s Oath of Office and Conflict of Interest policy for public employees is similar to those across the country, I found that there is no clear policy within executive government that outlines specifics of employee behavior as it relates vendor relationships,” Swan said in a media release. “This report is therefore an opportunity to apply a consistent standard and definition across all ministries, crowns and agencies.”

Moe says he will accept the report’s findings and plans to implement the recommendations to make sure a uniform Conflict of Interest policy is followed by all government employees.

“Our government expects all public sector employees to adhere to a high standard of conduct,” Moe sid in a news release. “I accept all recommendations made by Mr. Swan, and will ensure action is taken to implement these recommendations immediately.”

The report has also been released to the public.