REGINA -- Family and friends of the accused and the victim are expected to fill a Regina court room Friday afternoon, as a verdict is scheduled to come down in the second-degree murder trial of Jason McKay.

There's two weeks’ worth of testimony from witnesses called by both the prosecution and the defense, which left the judge with plenty of factors to consider in his decision.

Court has heard from police officers, paramedics, family members and McKay himself, in an effort to piece together exactly what happened between the evening of Sept. 5 and the morning of Sept. 6, 2017.

Closing arguments were made Monday.

Jason's defense lawyer, Thomas Hynes is asking for a manslaughter conviction, based on his "thought process, or lack thereof, that lead to Jenny's death".

Crown prosecutor Adam Breker told court in his closing arguments the defense aimed to "confuse, distort, and distract", and asked the judge to ignore Jason’s testimony. He said there is no evidence, medical or otherwise, to support the claims made by Jason on the stand.

On Thursday Jenny's sister spoke to CTV News Regina, and said she hopes to see a murder conviction as charged.

"I hope he says guilty, I will be upset if it's manslaughter, but I am confident that it won't be. We're hoping he's convicted as charged,” Ally Campbell said.

