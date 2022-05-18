Verdict expected in sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor

A former doctor on trial for sexual assault is expected to receive a verdict from a Regina judge on Wednesday.

Sylvester Ukabam, who practiced as a gastroenterology specialist in Regina before giving up his medical license in 2018, pleaded not guilty to seven sexual assault charges against him from five complainants.

The alleged incidents took place between 2010 and 2018.

Ukabam and all five of the alleged victims took the stand during the trial, which lasted around a month.

The court’s decision was originally scheduled for April 22, but was moved to May 18.

More details to come…