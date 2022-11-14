'Very concerning': Province faces questions following explosion of government housing unit in Regina

The NDP opposition pushed for answers about the weekend explosion of a vacant government-owned housing unit in central Regina.

“How on earth did this happen?” NDP MLA Meara Conway asked during Question Period on Monday.

The provincial government didn’t have a clear answer.

“I am very concerned about that, obviously very concerning,” Minister of Social Services, Gene Makowsky said in response.

“I’m thankful no one was seriously injured in that situation. We don’t want to jump to conclusions about the reasons for that.”

Officials with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) later revealed that an interior natural gas line had been cut, allowing gas to flow into the unit.

Officials said it is unclear when or how that occurred. The investigation has been turned over to the Regina Police Service (RPS) for a follow up.

Minister Makowsky said regular security checks had been conducted prior to the unit exploding.

“There was inspections recently and there was no issues with the property, so that’s what I know at this time.”

Those who live close to the scene of the explosion said it’s not uncommon for vacant buildings to be entered.

“It’s gonna happen, just wait,” North Central resident Nelson Mantee explained.

“They’re gonna move from this house to another place, to another place, to another place. The city is not doing anything about it.”

The Government of Saskatchewan has said it will await the findings of the ongoing police investigation into the explosion.

However, more thorough security checks of public housing units are a measure that will be considered.