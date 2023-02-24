'Very short notice': Regina condo owners frustrated over loss of city garbage collection

A group of Regina condo owners are upset over the loss of a city garbage collection.

Their streets are too narrow and can’t accommodate automated cart pick-up trucks so the city had been gathering trash bags by hand. That service ended abruptly last month.

“They’ve discriminated against condominiums on how this is done, very short notice,” said condo owner Jeff Campbell.

It costs the city $65 per household annually for automated cart pick-up. Manual collection at condos cost the city $140 annually.

Some property owners losing city garbage collection say private services will be charging them over $500 a year.

“We’ve discontinued that service as of 2023 and the primary reason for it was basically to make our operations more efficient,” said Faisal Kalim, manager of Solid Waste Operations.

Seven condo developments are affected in the Hillsdale area alone. Three will now receive cart collection but a solution hasn’t been found for the other four.

“I’ve been having a lot of discussions with our staff and I’m asking that administration do everything that they can to see if there is any alternative solution so that they are not paying such a high premium through private services,” said Ward 1 coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk.

The City of Regina will continue to work with condo owners on finding ways to implement automated garbage cart pick-up.

There could be rebates or small property tax decreases in cases where it just won’t work. However, that amount would likely fall far short of the cost of switching to a private service.