'Very special moment': Bedard relishing world junior opportunity

Making the Canadian World Junior team is a dream for Connor Bedard who recalls growing up watching the tournament every holiday season.

He joins an elite list of players, including Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Eric Lindros, Jason Spezza, and Jay Bouwmeester – the only other players to make the team at just 16-years-old.

“It’s a really special opportunity for myself and I am very excited for it,” Bedard said.

“It means a lot, obviously growing up watching the tournament and always having the dream to be able to play in it one day. (when) I got that news it was pretty surreal and a very special moment.”

Bedard was a member of the under-18 team that won the gold medal last year where he scored three goals and added six assists in five games. He is familiar with the expectations surrounding Team Canada’s game.

“I think the biggest thing is just knowing what they are going to expect from each and every one of us you know maybe back a check a little harder and you want to play to their style,” Bedard said.

The last time a member of the Regina Pats made Team Canada’s junior team was forward Sam Steel in 2018.

Pats head coach and general manager John Paddock isn't surprised to see Bedard with this level at such a young age.

“He brings a unique talent level that’s shown through being on the team and being on the team he is at that level of most 19-year-old hockey players in Canada,” Paddock said. “It is a unique situation.”

Paddock feels the tournament will be a good developing tool for Bedard, who will be facing the best the world has to offer.

“He is going to come back with a renewed confidence whether he plays eight minutes or 15 (a game) I fully believe he is going to have some success,” Paddock said.

Bedard and the rest of Team Canada kick off this year's tournament on Dec. 26th against the Czech Republic.