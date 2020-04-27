REGINA -- Fire officials in southern Saskatchewan are reminding the public of the risks associated with grassfires during the spring due to dry conditions.

Neil Sundeen, chief of operations with Regina Fire and Protective Services, said there have been 12 grassfires so far this spring in and around the city.

“The grass is extremely dry. There’s lots of moisture below the level and the grass can be damp, but all the dead grass from last year is up top and it’s dry and very, very dangerous,” Sundeen said.

Fire Chief Rod Montgomery with the Moose Jaw Fire Department says so far this spring has been dryer than usual.

“It’s extremely dry in southern Saskatchewan,” Montgomery said. “We had some rain in the fall, but out snow cover was really non existent.”

Some rural municipalities in the province currently have fire bans in place. The City of Regina is not currently permitting burns, except for agriculture purposes.

Along with the dry conditions, wind is also a risk factor. Moose Jaw fire crews responded to two separate grassfires on Sunday. Chief Montgomery said the wind played a big factor, and said no one should be burning when winds are strong.

Montgomery said when it comes to fires, common sense is key. People should be familiar with their fire pit bylaws, be aware when there is a fire ban in place and always follow the proper protocols for any fires.

“It’s an education thing. Know what you should or shouldn’t do,” Montgomery said. “Prepare your yard as best you can. Don’t have rubbish or any debris lying around.”

Both Regina and Moose Jaw fire crews noticed groups of people gathering to observe fires that broke out over the weekend.

Sundeen said he understands the interest the public might have in watching a fire and their fire operations, but observers can get in the way of fire trucks moving in and out of the scene. That’s why he says it’s best to stay far away.

“There are also all kinds of hazards on the fire ground,” he explained. “There can be pressurized tank vessels that can explode at any time. Our people understand those risks, but the general public doesn’t.”

Sundeen said the best way for crews to control a grassfire is to arrive on scene as quickly as possible, so he’s reminding the public to call 911 immediately if there is any sign of fire.