The third annual Race for Recovery turned Regina’s quiet City Square Plaza into a miniature Indy race track on Sunday.

The event raises money and awareness for post-traumatic stress injuries experienced by first responders and veterans.

“PTSD, the ‘D’ as in disorder, has a negative connotation to it,” organizer Julius Brown said. “We don't want that applied to our people. It is actually an injury that affects a person both psychologically and physiologically.”

Brown explained that the cause hits extremely close to home.

"My father's a World War II veteran,” he said. “Myself and two other brothers served in the military. I have a son that's a veteran and a daughter that's in her 17th year of serving.”

The Royal Canadian Legion is one of the charity's partners, and members say the awareness raised is just as important as the money.

"It shows that the word is getting out there,” Tim Hunter, Captain of the Royal Canadian Legion race team said. “It shows that people are starting to realize that this is a problem that isn’t going to go away overnight.”

The funding helps support programs for people affected by all kinds of PTSI.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Brendan Ellis.