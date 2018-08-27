

CTV Regina





A Vibank man has been charged with mischief after the John A. Macdonald statue in downtown Regina was vandalized with red paint.

Police say they learned about the vandalism on Tuesday, and further investigation into the incident led to police identifying a suspect later that week.

Patrick Charles Alexander Johnson, 47, has been charged with mischief under $5,000. He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.

Johnson came forward to several media outlets last week to take responsibility for the vandalism. He told CTV News on Friday that he painted the statue to bring awareness to the historical and present day injustices facing Indigenous people in Canada.