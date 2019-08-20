A Vibank woman has started a rock-painting group, which has quickly taken over the community.

“I was part of another rock group in Winnipeg, and I thought, ‘Oh, there (are) no rock groups here in Vibank,” said Katharine McCullough, who started Vibank’s rock group. “I thought, ‘I’m looking for something to do, and it’s fun and it’s a community builder.”

McCullough and her friends began painting small rocks, and hiding them around the community for others to find. She started a Facebook group, where people can post photos of their rocks and the ones they find.

“It’s been great for the kids and great for the animals. You’ve got something to do. You can go for a walk with your kids and look for rocks. The kids find them and they are all excited,” McCullough said.