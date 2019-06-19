Victim air-lifted to Regina after stabbing in Estevan
STARS Air Ambulance (file photo)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 10:39AM CST
Estevan Police Service is investigating a stabbing incident that happened on Tuesday.
At around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a south Estevan home after reports of a disturbance.
Police located a woman outside the home, and say it was clear she had suffered a stab wound. The victim, 25, was taken to hospital and then air-lifted to Regina for further treatment.
Police have arrested a 34-year-old man and he remains in custody.
More information will be provided when charges are laid, police said.