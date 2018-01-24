

CTV Regina





Police have identified the victim of Regina’s first homicide of 2018.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Richard Francis Paul Bear.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Retallack Street around 8:26 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an injured man lying outside a house. When EMS arrived, they confirmed the man was dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say no one has been charged in connection to the homicide.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-900-222-8477.