REGINA -- Regina police are asking for additional information after a man was shot on Saturday.

Police were called to the Pasqua Hospital around 6 p.m. after a man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Officers believe that the man was in the west lane of the 1200 block of Rae St. When he was approached by a group of men. One of the men had a gun.

The victim ran away as shot were fired, and he was hit by one of the rounds.

RPS describe the victims injuries and non-life-threatening.

The suspects were last seen running north down the 1200 block of Rae St.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPS.