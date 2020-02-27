REGINA -- Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a pair of robberies on Wednesday.

The first robbery happened in the 1400 block of Retallack Street around 1 p.m. Police say a 52-year-old man was going into a home when he was confronted by three men. One had an axe and another had a machete. The man suffered a head injury in the assault and his personal belongings were stolen. Once the suspects left the home, the man was able to call the police. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The first suspect is described as 5'7" tall with a thin build and face tattoos. He was wearing a blue hoodie. The second suspect is 5'5" with a heavy build. The man is bald and was wearing a grey shirt. The third suspect is tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with white markings on the sleeve.

The second incident occurred in the 1200 block of Retallack Street around 10 p.m. According to police, a 27-year-old man was walking when he was approached by a group of men dressed in black. The men hit the victim with a metal rod and then sprayed him with bear spray before stealing his belongings and leaving the area. The victim sustained minor injuries. No description of the suspects is available at this time.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.