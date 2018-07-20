Road crews in Regina will begin work on road rehabilitation on Victoria Avenue for 10 weeks between Arcola Avenue and Park Street, starting the week of July 23.

The project will be completed in phases starting with isolated concrete repair followed by milling and paving.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in both directions. Transit routes could be affected, so the city is advising riders to check with Regina Transit for bus stop and route changes.

The project will cost the city $1.05 million and will take around 10 weeks to complete, barring any unforeseen circumstances.