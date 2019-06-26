Video shows flames, smoke, billowing out of Harbour Landing condo
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 6:32PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 6:43PM CST
The Regina Fire Dept. battled a condo fire in the 5300 block of Beacon Dr on Wednesday afternoon.
The condo buildings are located in Harbour Landing, and the fire was contained to one suite.
According to Regina fire, the call came in at 5:26 p.m., and crews were on scene by 5:29. The blaze was under control by 5:58.
Investigators will be on scene assessing damage and looking for the cause.