The Regina Fire Dept. battled a condo fire in the 5300 block of Beacon Dr on Wednesday afternoon.

The condo buildings are located in Harbour Landing, and the fire was contained to one suite.

According to Regina fire, the call came in at 5:26 p.m., and crews were on scene by 5:29. The blaze was under control by 5:58.

Investigators will be on scene assessing damage and looking for the cause.