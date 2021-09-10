REGINA -- A video captured by CTV News shows two protestors destroying a memorial on the Saskatchewan Legislative Building steps. The memorial honoured children who died in residential schools.

The footage shows two protestors, who were later seen holding signs against vaccines and COVID-19 public health measures, shovelling the memorial into a garbage bag.

CTV News has reached out to the province and Regina Police Service for comment.

More to come…

--

If you are a residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419