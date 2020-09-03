REGINA -- Moose Jaw police are investigating an incident in which violence was directed toward a member of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Police said in a news release on Thursday officers have received a report of the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 28 near Westmount School.

Police said officers are working with community members to ensure the matter is dealt with fully.

Police said charges are pending and that the victim was not seriously injured. The investigation continues.