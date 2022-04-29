Virtual care public engagement extended by Sask. government
The provincial government is seeking feedback from additional patients and health care providers about their experiences with virtual care.
A public engagement on virtual care in Saskatchewan has been extended until May 15, 2022.
So far, more than 2,161 people have participated in a survey with another 754 taking part in a poll.
Those numbers indicate that 84 per cent of participants rated their overall quality of experience with virtual care as good or excellent, while 73 per cent of health care providers said they are able to provide quality care to their patients virtually, a release from the province said.
"We've received some excellent feedback and ideas from Saskatchewan residents, and we want to encourage an even higher level of participation," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors, and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a release. "It would be great to hear from about 500-1,000 more people and to gain more diverse perspectives, especially from northern, rural and remote residents, people under 30 and seniors over 70."
Strategies around long-term virtual care will be developed in part from the information gathered.
To take part people are asked to visit virtualcare.saskatchewan.ca or call 306-787-6750 from Monday to Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m..
Participants can also receive a survey via email by sending a request to virtualcare@health.gov.sk.ca.
