REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Hea​​lth Authority has announced family visitation will be limited to compassionate reasons only for long-term care homes in Regina.

The change, which comes into effect Friday, applies to the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, all long-term care homes and all personal care homes in the city.

The heath authority said it will re-assess the restrictions in two weeks.

Family and support persons can only visit if it’s for end-of-life care or if the resident’s quality of life care needs are unmet. No other visitors will be allowed into these facilities, the SHA said.

The health authority said the restrictions are meant to keep people, their loved ones and health workers safe.

Family members and support people who are allowed visitation must undergo health screening prior to entering a facility or home. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire.

They will be required to sanitize their hands, wear a medical grade mask and possibly additional personal protective equipment.