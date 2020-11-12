REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Hea​​lth Authority has announced family visitation will be limited to compassionate reasons only for long-term care homes in Yorkton, Indian Head and Ituna.

Restrictions will be in place for the Yorkton and District Nursing Home, Ituna Pioneer Health Centre, and the Indian Head Union Hospital.

As well, restrictions will be in place at these health care facilities in the Indian Head area: Golden Prairie Nursing Home, Wolseley Memorial Integrated Care Center, and Montmartre Health Center.

Family and support persons can only visit if it’s for end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care, or if the resident’s quality of life care needs are unmet.

No other visitors will be allowed into these facilities, the SHA said.

The health authority said the restrictions are meant to keep people, their loved ones and health workers safe.

Family members and support people who are allowed visitation must undergo health screening prior to entering a facility or home. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire.