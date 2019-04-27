

CTV Regina





Volunteer firefighters gathered in Pilot Butte over the weekend for education and training that could mean the difference between life and death.

STARS Air Ambulance staged a landing to help the volunteer training. Volunteer firefighters are expected to help guide the helicopter's landing in an emergency.

“The only way that you become good at something is through practice and education,” Doug Lapchuk, president of the Sask. Volunteer Firefighters Association, said.

More than 300 volunteer firefighters attended this weekend’s training sessions, which are held twice a year.

The instruction covers a wide range of skills, including ladder techniques, water rescues and vehicle fires.

“The training we do is the same training a career firefighter would receive,” Lapchuk said. “The only problem is, being volunteer and only having two opportunities in a year, it takes a long time to get through the book to get all the training.”

There were more than 30 departments from across the province represented at the event. Trainees shared a common goal to soak up as much information as possible and relay it to their colleagues.

“Wadena brought five members and we’re all taking different courses, hoping to go back and then teach the rest of our department what we’ve learned,” Wadena and District Fire Chief Harold Narfason said.

Lapchuk said Saskatchewan is always in need of more volunteer firefighters. Training sessions act as a refresher for veterans, along with teaching beginners.

“We have a huge potential of knowledge loss by the veteran firefighters who may be retiring soon, and we need to make sure we pass that on to our new people,” he said.