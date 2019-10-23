REGINA -- Volunteering? There’s an app for that.

A service called “JustServe” has now launched in the Queen City with a handful of community organizations onboard.

It’s available online and as a smartphone app. It was pitched to students at the University of Regina’s annual volunteer fair Wednesday as a more accessible and convenient way to sign up for volunteering time.

“It takes just a few minutes and then they don’t have to leave home to find places to serve, they don’t have to run all over,” said Susan Burgess, one of those helping get the service off the ground in southern Saskatchewan. “It’s right there in the palm of their hand.”

Burgess says JustServe is focused on helping smaller volunteer organizations find help for ongoing services and needs rather than big events, adding this could help smaller organizations in need of volunteer help have their voices heard.

“The bigger the organization the more publicity they have,” Burgess said. “The smaller organizations, the quieter ones are still in need and are looking forward to having more volunteers in their lives.”

Parvin Yazdanparast, a U of R student attending the Volunteer Fair on her lunch break says it can be difficult to balance school and work with helping out.

She adds both the volunteer fair and the app have opened her up to a ton of opportunities to lend a hand.

“I was confused on how to start here and how to find out about all the different organizations,” Yazdanparast said. “This is the best place because it has them all together and that app does the same thing.”

“Everything is more available.”

Right now a handful of community groups are part of JustServe including Carmichael Outreach, the Canadian Cancer Society, and several others.