BROADVIEW, SASK. -- The residents at Broadview Centennial Lodge would normally be spending their holidays with loved ones, but with the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the community has come together to make their season more festive.

All 35 windows of the lodge have been decked with stockings, bells, and garlands, to try and raise spirits among residents.

Kathryn Markwart, organized the event through social media, asking the community to help decorate for the seniors who are restricted to their homes.

“This nursing home is their home and they can’t be with their loved ones over the holidays with visitor restrictions, so I thought why not be able to look at them through the window and be able to smile and wave at them,” Markwart said.

Among the community members to join were grade one and two students from Broadview School.

The students mailed letters to the residents and brought decorations for the windows. As they decorated the windows, they waved at residents and the residents waved back.