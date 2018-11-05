

CTV Regina





Operation Red Nose is putting out its annual call for volunteer drivers this holiday season.

The road safety campaign is returning for its 10th year in Saskatchewan. It offers a free and confidential driving service to anyone who requests.

"People don't have to tell us exactly why they need us. They call us, we drive them home, we don't ask questions," Operation Red Nose national development coordinator Marie-Chantal Fortin said.

Volunteers pick clients up in their own vehicle and then drive them home.

"Some nights are a little slower, but when you're busy you're going from about 9 p.m. until 3 in the morning,” said Operation Red Nose Regina co-chair Jason Moser.

Last year, 771 volunteers provided 1,308 rides in the province. The service provided 158 rides in Yorkton, 255 in the Battlefords, 279 in Regina, 302 in Prince Albert and 314 in Saskatoon in 2017.

The 2018 campaign runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31 and is available in Regina, Saskatoon, the Battlefords, Prince Albert and Yorkton.

Any donations collected through Operation Red Nose help support local youth initiatives and amateur sport.