Volunteers show up in force for community cleanup in Moose Jaw

Following spring cleanup efforts in Regina, residents in Moose Jaw followed suit with their own ‘Community Cleanup Day.’

“Everyone is encouraged to get out and pick some garbage,” Moose Jaw Major Clive Tolley told CTV News.

“If you don’t have a bag from the Co-op, get out and use your own garbage bag.”

Moose Jaw resident Dianne Trodd and her family spent their time cleaning up a section of road they pass by everyday.

“Today was that day that we took care of it and cleaned it up,” she said.

“We got to see the before and after of the garbage and the things that were in the ditches of the area we were at. Then we drove past it on the way back and saw how beautiful it looked.”

According to the city, around 70 volunteers were out in force, tidying up after the long winter season.

During their efforts, many residents said they gained insight into how to make their city a little bit better.

“I think I would want more people to join and start doing all this stuff to make our world a better place,” volunteer Reuben Zatingh explained.

“As we know there are more people growing and the more people makes more things, and more things makes more pollution.”

Mayor Tolley said he was pleased with the hard work put in during Sunday’s cleanup.

However, he reminded residents to keep the city clean all year round.

"Community pride and picking garbage is very important but I think the source of the garbage is even more important," he explained.

"Don't throw your fast food bags or cups or anything like that out on the street, be part of the solution by prevention. Don't put stuff out on the street therefore we won't have as much need to pick it up."