Vonn Chorneyko undergoes life-saving bone marrow transplant
Vonn Chorneyko announces a nine out of 10 bone marrow match for him has been found in a video posted to Facebook. (Source: FAv Foundation)
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 7:06PM CST
A bone marrow transplant is complete for a Regina boy whose story sparked a massive bone marrow drive last year.
According to a Facebook post, Vonn Chorneyko “has his hero’s cells in him.”
A nine out of 10 match for Chorneyko was found on Feb. 1.
The Facebook post thanked everyone who sent encouragement on Friday and throughout his entire journey.