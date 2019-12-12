REGINA -- In the wake of an act of alleged arson at the Rochdale Walmart, the location will be closed until Christmas Eve, leaving the Salvation Army without a home for one of its Christmas Kettles.

The organization said it will be missing out on Walmart Canada’s Fill the Kettle Day on Dec. 21, when Walmart matches all donations made by shoppers.

“To express how vital this kettle is to our fundraising efforts, in 2018, Walmart North Kettle brought in $12,650.75,” The Salvation Army said in a press release.

The organization is currently looking for another store willing to host its kettle for the rest of the holiday season.