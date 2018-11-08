

War artifacts, including uniforms and equipment, are on display leading up to Remembrance Day.

This year will mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

From artifacts used before the Great War to things currently used in battle, were on display at Evraz Place on Thursday. There are also hands-on exhibits.

Officials with the Canadian Armed Forces say allowing people to look and feel artifacts used in the war aims to give people a deeper appreciation for sacrifices made throughout history.

“It’s quite powerful when you see these artifacts laid out, it gives you an idea of what happened back then, what was sacrificed, what people gave, as well as it gives you a baseline of information of all the significant events during those wars,” Warrant Officer Michael Emslie said.

The free event is open on Thursday night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.