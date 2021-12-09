Warm clothes to craft beer: How Sask. organizations are giving back in the spirit of the season

While Christmas is a time for giving, some Saskatchewan organizations are hoping they can keep up with acts of kindness all year round.

As part of its Acts of Kindness Campaign, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is making its rounds across the province to hand out winter clothing to those who need it the most.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says he is encouraging all organizations, businesses and governments to join in the initiative.

“Let’s not just do this every now and then, let’s do this more consistently,” Cameron said.

“No matter what status we have in life, we all deserve the equal treatment and the same dignity, whether we’re homeless people or elected leaders—it doesn’t matter.”

Cameron alongside FSIN representatives visited the Awasiw warm-up centre at Regina’s All Nations Hope Network location on Thursday.

According to Carolyn Pelletier, a community-based research navigator with All Nations Hope Network, the centre serves up to 200 people during the day, providing a warm space, food and coffee for those who need it. Pelletier says another 400 clients use come to the space at night, adding that number goes up when the temperature dips down.

“They come and they know they’re going to have something warm to eat and some coffee and jacket or mitts, whatever we have on hand,” Pelletier said, adding it is all supplied by community donations.

“It’s really about community helping community.”

That same community-minded mentality is spreading across the city.

Pile O’ Bones Brewing Company, Leopold’s Tavern and Victoria’s Tavern are partnering with the Regina Food Bank to brew a community lager. All proceeds will go to the Regina Food Bank.

Glenn Valgardson, owner of Pile O’ Bones, says it’s a Saskatchewan-rooted initiative with the beer coming from locally grown barley and hops.

“We’ve used the infrastructure that we have in the province for our agriculture and driven it right back into the community, feeding ourselves,” Valgardson said.

The Regina Food Bank feeds about 10,000 people each month from the city and 30 surrounding communities.

In December, that number increases by about 2,000 hampers, according to Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey.

The limited edition beer will be sold at all Sobey’s Liquor stores in Regina, and on tap at Pile O’ Bones, Leo’s and Victoria’s Tavern.

Each pint sold will provide 24 meals for the Regina Food Bank. Each can provides 15 meals.