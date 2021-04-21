REGINA -- After a few days below seasonal, we are on the upward trend once again in southern Saskatchewan. April, so far, has been a bit of a spring rollercoaster, and we’re not off the ride just yet with temperature swings expected through the next week. We are climbing right now, but after a slight pause at the top of the ride, we will cool back off again.

These temperatures! Enjoy the warm up Sask, because it'll be gone before you know it again... cold front pushes through the province on Thursday bringing some unsettled conditions (read: snow) as well as plunging temperatures (most people: really again?!). #SaskWX pic.twitter.com/KBqGem85N5 — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) April 20, 2021

The warming temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are because of a ridge of high pressure currently over the west coast. This ridge has been bringing a stretch of above seasonal temperatures to British Columbia, and some of that warm air has made its way into Alberta as well. They have experienced sunny skies and warm spring-like temperatures.

The same cannot be said for Saskatchewan, where we have been caught in the middle of the ridge to the west and the trough to the east. We have been pushing back and forth, like kids playing tug-o-war. The northerly flow associated with this back and forth brought the unsettled weather through the start of the workweek. But that ridge starts to dominate on Wednesday (go team high pressure!) bringing some sunshine, as well as warmer temperatures.

At least for one day…

We have two days of warm weather ahead, but just so you aren't completely shocked we could see some precipitation overnight into Thursday (yes, snow) as well as a sharp drop in temperatures again. #SaskWX pic.twitter.com/HfwzjxYnmo — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) April 20, 2021

So, enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures while you can.

We know it is spring in the prairies and that means things can change at the drop of a hat. Or the force of a cold front if we are being realistic. Hats don’t change the weather.

Wednesday night through to Friday, a cold front makes its way through the province slowly. We don’t expect a huge amount of precipitation with this front, but the temperatures do look to drop substantially. This is particularly true in the difference between the high on Thursday and the one on Friday in Regina. We look to be at 12 degrees, followed by four degrees.

Basically, we can expect a warm Wednesday and Thursday in Regina, followed by a Friday of below seasonal temperatures before things warm back up into the weekend. Next week, though we can expect scattered precipitation, it looks like temperatures will be closer to seasonal.