An early snowfall slowed down the already slow moving harvest season in the province. Forty-seven per cent of crop has been combined, well behind the five-year average of 75 per cent for this time of year.

Much of the 34 per cent of crop that has been swathed is tough and needs to dry out. Producers will need several weeks of warm and dry weather to dry out crops.

Harvest has made the most progress in the southwest region where 68 per cent of crop is combined. The Furthest behind is the east-central region where 33 per cent of the crop is combined.

Ninety-four per cent of field peas, 91 per cent of lentils, 68 per cent of barley, 58 per cent of mustard, 57 per cent of durum, 46 per cent of canary seed, 44 per cent of spring wheat, 37 per cent of chickpeas and 24 per cent of canola is in the bin.

There was significant precipitation last week with the area around Admiral receiving 103mm of rain.

Topsoil moisture conditions on cropland are rated as 31 per cent surplus, 65 per cent adequate and four per cent short.

Crop damage this week was a result of hail, flooding and frost.