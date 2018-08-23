

Warm and dry weather across Saskatchewan over the past week is helping producers with their harvest.

According to the weekly crop report, 16 per cent of crop is now in the bin. Producers are well ahead of the five-year average of seven per cent of crop in the bin at this time of year.

Harvest is most advanced in the southwest part of the province, where 31 per cent of crops are combined. The southeastern area has 24 per cent combined, west-central sits at 13 per cent and east-central Saskatchewan is at seven per cent. The northeast part of the province is sitting at four per cent combined, and northwest one per cent combined.

There was little to no rainfall in most of Saskatchewan over the past week. Topsoil moisture levels have worsened due to the lack of rainfall.

The majority of crop damage was due to dry conditions and warm temperatures. Strong winds also blew swaths on the field.

There was some frost in some parts of the province, but crops were far enough along that it caused only minimal damage.