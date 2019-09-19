

Producers are back out in the field thanks to warm weather and wind, the province's weekly crop report shows.

Farmers have 23 per cent of crop in the bin, up 18 per cent from last week. Harvest remains well behind the five-year average of 50 per cent for this time of year.

The report shows 36 per cent of crop is now swathed or ready to straight cut. The province saw general rainfall, with largest amounts in the south and central part of the province.

Harvest is most advanced in the southwest, where 37 per cent of crop is combined. It is least advanced in the northwest, with 10 per cent combined.

Most crop damage was due to localized flooding and strong winds. Areas with excessive moisture have sprouting and bleaching of some crops.

Producers will continue harvesting as weather permits.