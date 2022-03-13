Warmer weather on the horizon for Sask.
After a long winter Saskatchewan residents finally saw some warm weather on Sunday.
Environment Canada said the prairies should see more spring like temperatures heading into the week.
"Starting Monday or Tuesday, we'll start seeing temperatures climb above freezing, and it will probably stay that way at least at least for the next seven to ten days,” said Brad Vrolijk, a lead forecaster for Environment and Climate Change Canada.
While the nicer weather is encouraging, Vrolijk said to still expect some hazardous conditions.
"We're moving back towards potentially seeing kind of a wintry mix either rain or snow or some freezing rain," said Vrolijk.
Harley Sinclair is the community outreach director with Regina Disc Golf Association and has been taking advantage of the nice weather.
“It's a beautiful day,” said Sinclair. “These days with no wind don't happen a lot around here and we all wanted to get out and enjoy a good round of disc golf.”
Sinclair adds the prairie weather makes it more important to get outside when you can.
"Especially being in a place where winter takes up a lot of the year a lot of people don't get the time to go outside,” said Sinclair, “so when nice day comes around like this we make it a priority to get outside enjoy it.”
Evan Drader is the vice president of the Regina Disc Golf Association and echoes the importance of physical activity.
“Everyone needs to get out at least that half hour to an hours worth of the day and the best way to do it is outside,” said Drader.
Winter sport enthusiasts like James and Jocelyn Parker are doing what they can before the snow melts, including cross country skiing.
“We figured tomorrow might be the last day because it's going up to eight degrees on Wednesday,” said James Parker,“ so that's what we have to take advantage of while we can.”
He said the recent cold spell has not been ideal for cross country skiing.
“The last couple of weeks have been really brutal so we haven't skied as much as we like,” said James Parker. “We figured we only have a couple more days so we wanted to take advantage of and it was great.”
Vrolijk adds the winter conditions are only temporary and residents can expect a beautiful spring.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
breaking | Tom Brady returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season
Tom Brady says he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, just six weeks after he retired.
Canada's defence minister says Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand stepped up the federal government's condemnation of Russia on Sunday, accusing the country of 'unforgiveable' aggression and war crimes in Ukraine following a recent attack that killed 35 people.
Russia and Ukraine give brightest assessment yet of progress in talks on war
Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet on Sunday of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days.
Canadians campaign to stop condo development at D-Day landing site
A group of Canadians is petitioning the federal government to stop a proposed condo development on Juno Beach in France, where hundreds of Canadians died during the D-Day landings of the Second World War.
Unifor leader Jerry Dias retires early after going on medical leave
The head of Canada's largest private-sector union is retiring amid what the organization says is ongoing health issues.
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat' and 'The Big Chill,' has died. He was 71.
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
Local landmark Cabri Hotel destroyed by fire
The town of Cabri saw one its most prominent buildings burn to the ground Saturday morning.
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
Winnipeg
-
'We only have a couple of dates left': Loosened restrictions spark wedding boom in Manitoba
Capacity limits, face masks and early last calls -- the pandemic forced many brides and grooms to postpone their vows, but now, the hard-hit wedding industry is catching a break with the loosening of health restrictions.
-
What changes are coming to Manitoba's public health orders this week?
The Manitoba government is making big changes to public health orders this coming week.
-
The Winnipeg ice cream shop selling sweet treats to help Ukraine
One Winnipeg ice cream and dessert shop is selling sweet treats to help give back to Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Freedom protest disturbing more than just the peace, Calgary mayor says
Frustration has now spilled over into city council, where Mayor Jyoti Gondek and several councillors are calling out the Calgary Police Service for a lack of action on ongoing protests in the city's Beltline neighbourhood.
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
Shooting at southeast Calgary apartment building under investigation
Calgary police say they are investigating a shooting that took place at a southeast apartment building early Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
ASIRT investigating fatal EPS confrontation during arrest attempt
One person is dead after a police confrontation during an arrest attempt, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
'A social inclusive community': Edmonton cycling group helps kids to just be kids
Since 2003, You Can Ride 2 has enabled children with disabilities to experience the joy of riding a bike.
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
Toronto
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highway
A ramp at one of Toronto’s busiest highway interchanges was shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over on its side.
-
Patrick Brown joins race to lead Conservative Party of Canada
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives, with a promise to heal the fractures that have erupted in the party over recent years.
Ottawa
-
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
-
Debate over mask mandate in schools continues ahead of OCDSB special meeting Monday
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees meet Monday to discuss mask mandates following a provincial direction to end mandatory mask use in schools as of March 21.
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver attractions, airport, see significant uptick in traffic over first weekend of spring break
It was an encouraging first weekend of spring break for Vancouver attractions, after the COVID-19 pandemic put a significant damper on spring break during the previous two years.
-
Vote-counting machines, electronic voting book ready for next B.C. election, province says
The next time British Columbians head to the voting booth for a provincial election, their paper ballots will be tabulated electronically.
-
'Partying like it's 2019': Nightclubs pleased with timing of end of B.C.'s mask mandate
The first weekend since B.C. lifted its mask mandate for indoor public spaces brought crowds and a sense of optimism to the province's nightlife industry.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area students among Ont. Hwy 401 crash victims
Montreal-area students were among those killed in the Saturday Highway 401 crash near Quinte West, Ont. according to local police.
-
‘Tears of joy’ as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct the girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
-
Ukrainians 'want to go home': Montreal rabbis recount experience helping refugees in Poland
Three Montreal rabbis have returned from a trip to Poland helping Ukrainian refugees cross into the country — and now they're sharing their experience.
Vancouver Island
-
Chocolates, hash browns, mushroom jerky sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredients
In the last three days, three different companies have issued recalls of food products sold in B.C. due to the inclusion of ingredients that were not declared on the labels.
-
New community health centre opening this week in Greater Victoria
A new community health centre will open this week in Greater Victoria, before its ongoing renovation and expansion is complete.
-
Vote-counting machines, electronic voting book ready for next B.C. election, province says
The next time British Columbians head to the voting booth for a provincial election, their paper ballots will be tabulated electronically.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Missing fisherman found following search off the coast of Canso, N.S.
A missing fisherman has been found following a search and rescue mission that took place off the coast of Canso, N.S., Sunday.
-
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay plays host to regional ringette championship
North Bay has played host to hundreds of ringette players, coaches, fans, and officials for an end of the season regional championship
-
Cochrane artist supports Kidney Foundation by selling unique creations
One in 10 Canadians have kidney disease and a Cochrane artist is selling unique creations to help the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
-
Uptick in people wanting to volunteer
Volunteer Sudbury is a non profit organization that matches people willing to give of their time with organizations that need help
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Kitchener
A portion of Charles Street in Kitchener has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
-
'Difficult to get good visibility': Search for missing girl in Mitchell hits one week mark
Members of the West Perth Fire Department combined their efforts with members of Perth East and North Perth on Sunday to search for a 10-year-old girl last seen at Whirl Creek in Mitchell a week ago.
-
Mask mandates, wedding ring found, Arkells help out: Top stories of the week
The decision to terminate mask mandates, a wedding ring found in Elora, and Waterloo Region getting ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees round out the top stories of the week.