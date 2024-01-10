REGINA
Regina

    • Warming bus available in Regina beginning tonight

    The City of Regina says a warming bus will be available to those experiencing homelessness beginning Wednesday night.

    Moving forward the bus will be open to those in need everyday between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., the city said in a news release.

    The bus is located in front of Carmichael Outreach on the 1500 block of 12th Ave.

    According to the city, the bus will be available every night until a permanent space is open on Jan. 22.

    “A bus operator and security person are on the bus each night to maintain a safe space for everyone. Communications equipment is in place to quickly and easily contact emergency services, if required,” the city said in the release.

    Overnight low temperatures in the Queen City are expected to dip into the -20s and -30s until at least Monday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News