Warming bus opens doors in Regina

The City of Regina says a warming bus will be available to those experiencing homelessness beginning Wednesday night.

Moving forward the bus will be open to those in need everyday between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., the city said in a news release.

The bus is located in front of Carmichael Outreach on the 1500 block of 12th Ave.

According to the city, the bus will be available every night until a permanent space is open on Jan. 22.

“A bus operator and security person are on the bus each night to maintain a safe space for everyone. Communications equipment is in place to quickly and easily contact emergency services, if required,” the city said in the release.

Overnight low temperatures in the Queen City are expected to dip into the -20s and -30s until at least Monday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.