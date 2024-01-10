Warming centres available in Regina as temperatures drop

Temperatures have dropped in Regina, which means the risks of being outside for prolonged periods of time are particularly dangerous.

Dr. David Torr, medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said with long exposure to the cold, people can get frostbite, with ears and noses being susceptible.

“[Frostbite] can be quite dangerous depending on how severe it is because you can lose fingers and toes from that,” he explained.

The City of Regina recently announced that their cold weather strategy will be supported with $100,000 from the city budget, along with a $200,000 grant from the Ministry of Social Services.

The funding will be directed to establishing the Carmichael Outreach warming centre, which can provide space for up to 60 people.

The Warm Welcome Coalition is a group that is particularly pleased with this news. They are composed of faith communities, front line agencies and volunteers who are passionate about ending homelessness.

“The situation of being houseless is challenging and difficult at the best of times and when it’s cold outside I just can’t imagine what it’s like so it’s essential for us to step up and do what we can,” said Russell Mitchell-Walker, the co-chair of the organization.

Carmichael Outreach is just one of several designated warming spaces, along with All Nations Hope, Al Ritchie Heritage and Community Health Centre, John Howard Society, Queen City Wellness Pharmacy and several others, which are listed on the City of Regina website.

Each location varies in what is offered but they all have the common goal of helping people escape the cold and find the services they are in need of.

“Even if you’ve got really good clothing and it’s really cold outside, it’s really important to get indoors where it’s really warm and you’re not being exposed, especially when there’s a lot of wind,” said Dr. Torr

The Warm Welcome Coalition is working in partnership with Carmichael Outreach by providing food donations and volunteers.

“Only a temporary measure that meets an immediate need to address the crisis that we’re in but the warm welcome coalition is committed to working towards long term strategies to end homelessness,” said Mitchell-Walker.

The mobile crisis helpline is also supported by the city for extreme weather emergencies and they can be reached at (306) 757-0127.