Warming centres available in Regina as temperatures drop
Temperatures have dropped in Regina, which means the risks of being outside for prolonged periods of time are particularly dangerous.
Dr. David Torr, medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said with long exposure to the cold, people can get frostbite, with ears and noses being susceptible.
“[Frostbite] can be quite dangerous depending on how severe it is because you can lose fingers and toes from that,” he explained.
The City of Regina recently announced that their cold weather strategy will be supported with $100,000 from the city budget, along with a $200,000 grant from the Ministry of Social Services.
The funding will be directed to establishing the Carmichael Outreach warming centre, which can provide space for up to 60 people.
The Warm Welcome Coalition is a group that is particularly pleased with this news. They are composed of faith communities, front line agencies and volunteers who are passionate about ending homelessness.
“The situation of being houseless is challenging and difficult at the best of times and when it’s cold outside I just can’t imagine what it’s like so it’s essential for us to step up and do what we can,” said Russell Mitchell-Walker, the co-chair of the organization.
Carmichael Outreach is just one of several designated warming spaces, along with All Nations Hope, Al Ritchie Heritage and Community Health Centre, John Howard Society, Queen City Wellness Pharmacy and several others, which are listed on the City of Regina website.
Each location varies in what is offered but they all have the common goal of helping people escape the cold and find the services they are in need of.
“Even if you’ve got really good clothing and it’s really cold outside, it’s really important to get indoors where it’s really warm and you’re not being exposed, especially when there’s a lot of wind,” said Dr. Torr
The Warm Welcome Coalition is working in partnership with Carmichael Outreach by providing food donations and volunteers.
“Only a temporary measure that meets an immediate need to address the crisis that we’re in but the warm welcome coalition is committed to working towards long term strategies to end homelessness,” said Mitchell-Walker.
The mobile crisis helpline is also supported by the city for extreme weather emergencies and they can be reached at (306) 757-0127.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Blocking non-permanent resident admissions could worsen recession in 2024: Desjardins report
Canada's population has surged over the last year, with growth driven in large part by foreign workers and international students. But as the federal government weighs limiting non-permanent residents, a new report from Desjardins says such a move would 'deepen the recession expected in 2024.'
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
Christie ends his presidential bid in an effort to blunt Trump's momentum before Iowa's GOP caucuses
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday suspended his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, ceding to growing pressure to drop out of the race from those desperate to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination.
Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.
From wind chills of -55 C to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
Weather warnings are in place Wednesday for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
-
'Incompetence': Saskatoon lawyer says a judge shortage puts trials at risk
A Saskatoon lawyer is warning the public about a persistent shortage of judges in the province’s superior court system that’s putting criminal trials at risk.
-
Battery-powered toy sparks Saskatoon house fire
A small, battery-powered toy sparked a destructive Saskatoon house fire.
Winnipeg
-
'This is that first step': New beds coming to St. Boniface Hospital
With people waiting more than half a day for care, the province is planning to add more beds at the St. Boniface Hospital, but the challenge will be staffing them.
-
-
Family suing Manitoba First Nation over fire that left three children dead
Nearly two years after their three children died in a fire on Cross Lake First Nation, the parents of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the nation also known as Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Calgary
-
Man catches cab to south Calgary hospital after being shot
A man was dropped off by a cab at Rockyview General Hospital after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Alberta’s arts and culture minister heads to Hollywood to promote film and television industry
Alberta’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women is in Los Angeles this week to promote the province’s growing film and television industry.
-
Committee approves sale of lands near Glenmore Landing for high-rise development
A city committee voted in favour of a plan to sell two parcels of "surplus" lands near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary and the motion will now make its way to council for a final decision.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
-
One-fifth of Alberta businesses 'most likely' to close due to looming CEBA repayment deadline: CFIB
A deadline looms for businesses to pay back loans received during the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal government — and as a result, says the Alberta Chamber of Commerce, thousands of them are at risk of closing.
-
More than 300 crashes reported since start of snowfall on Tuesday
Hundreds of crashes have happened since the start of Edmonton's first major snowfall Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
-
These are Ontario's rejected licence plates from 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
-
Ontario set to close some ServiceOntario locations
The Doug Ford government is shuttering some ServiceOntario locations.
Ottawa
-
2-vehicle crash leaves one dead, another injured
Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left one person in critical condition.
-
Ottawa pharmacist reacts to Florida importing Canadian prescription drugs
There’s growing concern for pharmacists in Canada after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision allowing Florida to import Canadian prescription drugs in bulk for a lower cost.
-
Ottawa driver saved from vehicle after driving onto ice in winter storm
A driver was saved from their vehicle on the ice in the midst of a winter storm on the Ottawa River Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Eviction deadline looming for homeless 'Island 22' campers
Time is running out for squatters to leave one of the Fraser Valley's largest unsanctioned RV encampments. But some campers say they have no where to go.
-
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects proposal to have armed security guards in Montreal Jewish schools, places of worship
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from multiple local politicians who called for special permission to allow Jewish schools and houses of worship to hire armed security guards.
-
ER overcrowding will 'continue to be difficult,' says Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had mostly bad news in his first update of the year on the province's emergency room network.
-
Quebec man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend facing new charges
New criminal charges have been laid against a Montreal-area private trainer after a second complainant has come forward with allegations of assault.
Vancouver Island
-
Quick clean-up in Victoria after powerful storm
Property owners are assessing the aftermath of a powerful storm on Vancouver Island’s south coast that sent waves crashing over seawalls, closing some roads and walkways a day earlier.
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Victoria police say man caught on video starting massive restaurant fire
Major crime detectives in Victoria have released surveillance images of a man who they say is responsible for causing a blaze that destroyed a restaurant in the city's Burnside neighbourhood last summer.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Pallet shelters to arrive in late January
The Government of Nova Scotia will set up Pallet village for people experiencing homelessness near the end of the month at the earliest.
-
P.E.I. government announces updated regulations for Child Care Act
The Government of Prince Edward Island announced three new Early Years designated child-care centres and updated regulations for centres across the province.
-
N.B. woman who donates prom dresses searches for new space
A New Brunswick woman who donates prom dresses is looking for a new space for her operation.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
Sudbury digs out after first major winter storm of 2024
After 18 centimetres of snow fell across Greater Sudbury, residents spent Wednesday digging out and clearing their properties.
-
Driver killed in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
Kitchener
-
One person hurt after pickup hits pole head-on
A pickup truck slammed head-on into a pole Wednesday night near a busy Kitchener intersection. One person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
'I wouldn't fly them again': Staffing shortages leave Flair flight grounded in Las Vegas
A Kitchener man is calling for better communication and support from airlines after his loved ones were left stranded at the Las Vegas airport.
-
Two local hockey players break records at U18 women’s world championships
Two young hockey players from Waterloo Region are breaking records at the U-18 Women’s World Championships.