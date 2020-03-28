REGINA -- Regina Police have issued a Saskatchewan-wide warrant for 43-year-old Jason Paul Thorne.

Police warned that Thorne was at a "high risk to reoffend sexually" when he was released on March 20.

Thorne reportedly cut off an electronic monitoring device and left his home where he was required to stay, just before midnight on Friday.

Thorne is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 170 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he has a criminal history that includes sexual offences and has a risk of reoffending. He poses a high risk for sexual offences against girls.

Anyone who sees Thorne is asked to contact the Regina Police Service immediately at 306-777-6500. Anyone who knows where he may be can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).